Laughs & Drafts | NOV 30th

94.1 The Zone Presents: Laughs & Drafts

WhichCraft Brews | Friday, November 30th

Mark Maira and Shane Allen of The Gentlemen’s Club will be bringing their hour and a half long comedy show to WhichCraft Brews featuring some of the Rochester’s Best Comics!

**NO COVER, FREE OF CHARGE!**

Show Start 8PM, with WhichCraft Brews open 11:30am-midnight

$1 OFF ALL DRAFTS for Happy Hour 4-6pm!

WhichCraft Brews is brewing a special beer to be released the night of the event!

It might just be the craziest concoction YET by new head brewer, Kurt Wielgosz!

**Made with real Reese’s Puffs Cereal!**

WhichCraft Brews takes a base porter recipe contributing notes of chocolate and caramel and then the brew gets amped up with nearly 40 pounds of real Reese’s Puffs Cereal added into the brew! The resulting beer drinks like your favorite cereal milk, with an alcoholic peanut butter kick!