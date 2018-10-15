Laughs & Drafts | October 26th

LAUGHS AND DRAFTS
LAKE ONTARIO WINERY
[1593 Hamlin Parma T.L. Rd, Hilton, New York 14468]
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26TH
DOORS: 5:00PM | STEAK & WINE DINNER @ 5:30PM
COMEDY SHOW @ 8:00PM
INFO: The Gentlemen’s Club will host a night of laughs with the first stop of the Laughs & Drafts tour at the Lake Ontario Winery Hilton. There will be four comedians, live music, and all of the wine, beer, and hard cider you can handle from the great people of Mayer’s. Come out early and treat yourself to the special Wine & Steak Dinner package!
Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com or at Mayer’s Lake Ontario Winery