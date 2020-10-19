Leaked photos suggest Superman may exist in “The Batman” universe.

Filming has resumed for “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson. Images leaked from the set on Twitter show someone wearing a Superman costume which brings up the question, does Superman exist in The Batman Universe? Appears so.

AN EXTRA IN A SUPERMAN COSTUME ON THE HALLOWEEN PARTY SET OF THE BATMAN pic.twitter.com/5uuutibEY5

The Batman will always be part of the DC Universe but Matt Reeves' film is a standalone story.

Folks dressing up as Superman & Wonder Woman at a Halloween costume party just shows these characters exist.

It's just like the Joker card in BATMAN BEGINS & LexCorp in MAN OF STEEL. pic.twitter.com/aAv74RBx15

— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) October 17, 2020