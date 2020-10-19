Leaked photos suggest Superman may exist in “The Batman” universe.

Filming has resumed for “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson. Images leaked from the set on Twitter show someone wearing a Superman costume which brings up the question, does Superman exist in The Batman Universe? Appears so.
The Batman will always be part of the DC Universe but Matt Reeves' film is a standalone story.
Folks dressing up as Superman & Wonder Woman at a Halloween costume party just shows these characters exist.
Looks like Superman does exist in The Batman universe timeline. The Halloween set pictures are no coincidence or random Easter egg.
But still, I think Reeves is going to take the approach of the Arkham games where other heroes are hinted but we never see them in the movie. pic.twitter.com/4B28PynJEc
