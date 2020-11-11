LOOK: Zack Snyder gives us a peak at what Martian Manhunter will look like in the Snyder cut of Justice League

HBO Max is shelling out a ton of money ($70 Million to be exact) for the rights to the Snyder cut of Justice League to show as a 4 part series on HBO Max in 2021. This is a big deal, as many people blame the negative reviews of Justice League on the fact Snyder left the movie 75% done and Joss Whedon finished the rest and changed the film’s direction.

Snyder just tweeted this photo out showing what Martian Manhunter will look like in the film.