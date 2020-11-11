LOOK: Zack Snyder gives us a peak at what Martian Manhunter will look like in the Snyder cut of Justice League

HBO Max is shelling out a ton of money ($70 Million to be exact) for the rights to the Snyder cut of Justice League to show as a 4 part series on HBO Max in 2021. This is a big deal, as many people blame the negative reviews of Justice League on the fact Snyder left the movie 75% done and Joss Whedon finished the rest and changed the film’s direction.
Snyder just tweeted this photo out showing what Martian Manhunter will look like in the film.
Zack Snyder teases what Martian Manhunter will look like in 2021's #TheSnyderCut ?
(via The Nerd Queens/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/WvcID6YfEV
