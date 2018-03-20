  • search
94.1 The Zone’s Music Survey

CLICK HERE FOR THE SURVEY

YOU COULD WIN:

(1) $50 Record Archive Gift-Card

(2) Victrola Bluetooth Turntable

http://s7d9.scene7.com/is/image/BedBathandBeyond/83615646607300p?$478$

(3) Pair of Tickets to see:

IMAGINE DRAGONS

Here’s your chance to tell us what you think about the
music that we play on the Zone.

Just CLICK HERE to get started.

 

 

 

13 Comments

  1. Ryan hamlin

    Music is great, I’m a long time listener. I appreciate all your hard work and thanks for everything.

  5. Diane Skowronski-Labonte

    I’ve loved this station for years. I would appreciate it if you’d realize your demographics aren’t limited to only under 30.

  7. Monica

    Great music selection! I can always count on you guys to not be playing the same three songs on repeat. I love when you guys play Red Hot Chili Peppers and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Keep it up!

  10. Bill

    Found some new artists to listen to. I was getting bored with the same of old shit. Thanks a lot. You made my day. P.S. ‘Blood in the Cut’ by K. Flay is what got my attention.

