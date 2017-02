THE ONLY METAL SHOW IN ROCHESTER

HOSTED BY GORILLA

SATURDAY

11pm – 2Am

Here is the setlist from 1/28/17

HERE IS THE SET FROM GORILLA RADIO!!!!

FOR THE HORDE- EXMORTUS

THE WAIT- AZRAEL

EARTHLY ILLUSIONS- DIABOLUS IN MUSICA

BLOOD AND THUNDER- MASTODON

SIX FEET CLOSER TO HELL- CARNIFEX

ANGELS OF BROKEN THINGS- PAIN OF SALVATION

SQUARE HAMMER- GHOST

TWILIGHT- ALTER BRIDGE

MONSTER- STITCHED UP HEART

ROT- SEEKER

GIFT- GONE IS GONE

I AM THE ENEMY- SEPULTURA

THE IMPERIAL MARCH- GALACTIC EMPIRE

WORTH THE PAIN- LETTERS FROM THE FIRE

INDIANS- ANTHRAX

THE ONLY CURE- ONI

SHENSUCHT- RAMMSTEIN

BOBBY BLITZ INTERVIEW PART 1

OUR FINEST HOUR- OVERKILL

BOBBY BLITZ INTERVIEW PART 2

KILLSHOT- WEAPONS OF A NEW

INTO THE NIGHT WORLD- MACHINAE SUPREMACY

ENTER SANDMAN- METALLICA

LADY IN THE WALL- VOODOO TERROR TRIBE

SCATTERBRAIN- KXM

SHOUT- HERMAN FRANK

ROTTING IN VAIN- KORN

A DYING WORLD- IRON REAGAN

SENTENCE DAY- OBITUARY

KING FOR A DAY- BATTLEBEAST

PURGING THE HUMAN CONDITION- FOOTAGE OF A YETI

DIGGING THE GRAVE- FAITH NO MORE

MY ETERNITY- CHRYSALIS

DIVIDED BY HATE- ENEMY REMAINS

PINS AND NEEDLES- NONPOINT

GODS OF VIOLENCE- KREATOR

SANGRE POR SANGRE- HELLYEAH

INFECTED- NIGHTMARE

DEATH OF A ROCKSTAR- WITHIN THE RUINS