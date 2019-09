Nick Offerman: All Rise

Kodak Center

Sunday, November 24th @ 7pm

All Rise is an evening of deliberative talking and light dance that will compel you to chuckle whilst enjoining you to brandish a better side of humanity than the one to which we have grown accustomed. Genuflection optional: in my church, you kneel as you please!

Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office located at 200 W. Ridge Rd. (M-F, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.).