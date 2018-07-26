OKTOBERFEST

SEPTEMBER 7 & 8

SEPTEMBER 14 & 15

CAMP EASTMAN | 1301 LAKE SHORE BLVD.

Guten Tag! Camp Eastman is the place to be as we celebrate two fun-filled weekends at the 31st Annual Oktoberfest in the huge, one-acre tent!

Join us for our fun-packed Stein Hoisting Competition every day of Oktoberfest! $20 gets you a filled beer stein to keep and an Oktoberfest hat plus the opportunity to win additional prizes and Oktoberfest glory!

GENERAL INFORMATION

September 7 & 8

Friday: 4pm to 11pm

Saturday: Noon to 11pm

September 14 & 15

Friday: Noon to 11pm

Saturday: Noon to 11pm

Tickets are $10.00 at the gate. Children under 12 are FREE when accompanied by an adult.

Friday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 3pm – admission is only $5.00

FREE PARKING!