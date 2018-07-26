OKTOBERFEST
SEPTEMBER 7 & 8
SEPTEMBER 14 & 15
CAMP EASTMAN | 1301 LAKE SHORE BLVD.
Guten Tag! Camp Eastman is the place to be as we celebrate two fun-filled weekends at the 31st Annual Oktoberfest in the huge, one-acre tent!
Join us for our fun-packed Stein Hoisting Competition every day of Oktoberfest! $20 gets you a filled beer stein to keep and an Oktoberfest hat plus the opportunity to win additional prizes and Oktoberfest glory!
GENERAL INFORMATION
September 7 & 8
Friday: 4pm to 11pm
Saturday: Noon to 11pm
September 14 & 15
Friday: Noon to 11pm
Saturday: Noon to 11pm
Tickets are $10.00 at the gate. Children under 12 are FREE when accompanied by an adult.
Friday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 3pm – admission is only $5.00
FREE PARKING!