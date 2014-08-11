WEEKENDS
Hometown: Greece, N.Y.
Years with The Zone: 4
Favorite Zone Artist: Rise Against
Welcome to my small portion of the website I have been given me to tell you a little bit about myself. As you can tell by now my name is Matt P. and I do the Saturday night show. During the week I bring Rovers Morning Glory to the Rochester Airwaves. Sound complicated and technical? (Really I just press a few buttons). Growing up I always wanted to be a police officer or a DJ. Guess you can see which path I took. I’ve done everything here from filing papers to producing morning shows.
1. What are the YouTube videos you constantly feel the need to show people?
I love to show people this great clip of this dumbass with 10 kids insulting Judge Judys daughter
Still one of my favorite videos even though its about 5 years old. I’m still constantly showing this to people
as a follow up, here is Charlie from Rovers Morning Glory take on it:
2. What is the most disgusting food you’ve ever tasted?
Sushi. I made the mistake of eating a whole piece in one bite and didn’t want to spit it out at a restaurant. Another time I tried it and my girlfriend told me “oh don’t worry about those pink things” They were fish eggs…
3. Predictions for 2015?
I predict there will be at least 3 celebrities that do something stupid to ruin their career, a close friend of mine will move out of state, and another friend will move back home all in the same year.