WEEKENDS

Hometown: Greece, N.Y.

Years with The Zone: 4

Favorite Zone Artist: Rise Against

Welcome to my small portion of the website I have been given me to tell you a little bit about myself. As you can tell by now my name is Matt P. and I do the Saturday night show. During the week I bring Rovers Morning Glory to the Rochester Airwaves. Sound complicated and technical? (Really I just press a few buttons). Growing up I always wanted to be a police officer or a DJ. Guess you can see which path I took. I’ve done everything here from filing papers to producing morning shows.

1. What are the YouTube videos you constantly feel the need to show people?

I love to show people this great clip of this dumbass with 10 kids insulting Judge Judys daughter

Still one of my favorite videos even though its about 5 years old. I’m still constantly showing this to people

as a follow up, here is Charlie from Rovers Morning Glory take on it:

2. What is the most disgusting food you’ve ever tasted?

Sushi. I made the mistake of eating a whole piece in one bite and didn’t want to spit it out at a restaurant. Another time I tried it and my girlfriend told me “oh don’t worry about those pink things” They were fish eggs…

3. Predictions for 2015?

I predict there will be at least 3 celebrities that do something stupid to ruin their career, a close friend of mine will move out of state, and another friend will move back home all in the same year.