VIOLET On The Air

How Long You Have Been at the Station: 1 year

Hometown: Webster NY

Favorite Zone Artist: Beastie Boys, Imagine Dragons, Rage, Killers, Muse, Taking Back Sunday, Strokes, Weezer, Radiohead, Rise Against, Sublime, Pixies, Green Day…this list is much longer but my fingers are getting tired and the keyboard is starting to smoke…

You have a superhuman ability that possesses no real practical uses. What is it? I don’t have to think about it as I really already do…I’ve been blessed with a rare spilling superpower. Gravy on the ceiling? Sauce on my back? Garlic mac & chz with a 360 radial spill? Myself upstairs and breaking a finger? Heavy is the crown, etc.

What was the best movie you saw last year and why?: The Grand Budapest Hotel. Jason Schwartzman, Ralph Fiennes, Adrien Brody, Ed Norton, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and a smirk that was stuck on my face for three weeks after.



Build your Dream Radio Show cast: Four people and You . Living or Dead. One has to do traffic reports. Who would it be?: 1. Mark Twain, 2.Churchill, 3. David Giuntoli, 4. David Tennant doing traffic reports…possibly live on location from the Tardis depending on our budget and if it was a fixed moment in time.