Recently Played on The Zone @94.1

The Zone @ 94.1
Rochester's New Rock Alternative
This was panic @ the disco? Damn i actually liked this song. Thats Wierd.
I heard you played New Bohemia by Transviolet. I don’t know if you know that the three guys in the band graduated from Churchville-Chili.
I am driving myself crazy trying to figure out the name of a song you played around 5:30, I was driving and when I looked for it online I couldn’t find it. It’s a song about someone being gone, and the chorus was “I miss you, I miss you, I miss you.” Any ideas on which song that was?
I’m guessing Bastille – Good Grief
Kings of Leon are the Nickeback of this decade.
Name *
Email *
Website
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Return to top of page
Copyright © 2017 WZNE and Stephens Media Group · Designed and hosted by Radioservers, LLC · EEO Information
Comments
This was panic @ the disco? Damn i actually liked this song. Thats Wierd.
I heard you played New Bohemia by Transviolet. I don’t know if you know that the three guys in the band graduated from Churchville-Chili.
I am driving myself crazy trying to figure out the name of a song you played around 5:30, I was driving and when I looked for it online I couldn’t find it. It’s a song about someone being gone, and the chorus was “I miss you, I miss you, I miss you.” Any ideas on which song that was?
I’m guessing Bastille – Good Grief
Kings of Leon are the Nickeback of this decade.