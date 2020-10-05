Regal Cinemas Closing ALL Theatres This Week

COVID-19 has hit many industries hard, while some are still fighting others are being forced to close…permanently.

Regal Cinemas the second largest chain of theatres in the U.S. are suspending all (yes, all) operations. After re-opening in August, the pushed back releases of several big budget blockbusters such as Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, and just announced today James Bond: No Time to Die has left Regal in a very tough position. There are 500 theatres across the country, and 3 here in Rochester.

Source: Wall Street Jounral