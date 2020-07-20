RoadTrip Travel Show

  • search
Visit Schoharie County

Schoharie County Halfway between Albany and Cooperstown, Schoharie County has been a destination for many and a welcome stopover for others. Marked by a rich history, ple...
This Is Cooperstown, NY

Baseball: It’s what Cooperstown is known for as home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But we are so much more than the birthplace of America’s favorite pastime. Her...
Visit Rochester

There’s a reason in every season to visit Rochester. Discover Rochester, NY year-round and enjoy our thriving city. From Rochester’s wide-ranging culinary sce...
Finger Lakes Visitors Connection

There are many reasons to visit the Finger Lakes! Gorgeous lakes, wine and culinary highlights, exceptional hiking, and biking, skiing, and golf in our great outdoors, an...
