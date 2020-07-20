RoadTrip Travel Show

Visit Schoharie County
Schoharie County Halfway between Albany and Cooperstown, Schoharie County has been a destination for many and a welcome stopover for others. Marked by a rich history, ple...
Cayuga County Convention & Visitors Bureau
Cayuga County's abundance of natural beauty and amazing Finger Lakes attractions will surprise and delight you. From boating and fishing on one of our eight lakes to enjo...
Genesee Country Village & Museum
There's fun for every age at Genesee Country Village & Museum. The Historic Village (which includes 68 structures originating from 11 counties in Western New Yo...
This Is Cooperstown, NY
Baseball: It's what Cooperstown is known for as home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But we are so much more than the birthplace of America's favorite pastime. Her...
Visit Rochester
There's a reason in every season to visit Rochester. Discover Rochester, NY year-round and enjoy our thriving city. From Rochester's wide-ranging culinary sce...
Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures
Zip, climb, & create fun outdoor memories with our 3 unique adventure attractions located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. ? Soar through the trees on our Zipl...
Finger Lakes Visitors Connection
There are many reasons to visit the Finger Lakes! Gorgeous lakes, wine and culinary highlights, exceptional hiking, and biking, skiing, and golf in our great outdoors, an...