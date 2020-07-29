Roc’s Best Playerz Tournament Rules

18 and Older

Professional gamers excluded from winning cash prizes

Call or stop by PlayerzZone for your time

In-Game Settings

A7.1. Settings Dictated by Head to Head Mode

Quarter Length: 5 minutes

Play Clock: 40 seconds (default, cannot change)

Skill Level: All-Madden

Weather: Clear

Injuries: 0

Fatigue: 50

Accelerated Clock: Off

Game Speed: Normal

Game Style: Competitive

Event Type: Quick Presentation

A7.2 Other Adjustable Settings

Competitors can adjust the following settings provided that there are no bugs or game imbalances caused within the Competition mode.

Auto Sprint: Default On

Auto Strafe: Default On

Heat Seeker: Default On

Ball Hawk: Default On

Switch Assist: Default Off

Auto Play Flip: Off

Camera Setting: Standard

A7.3 Lineup and Depth Chart Requirements

Lineups in Head to Head are managed through Madden NFL 20’s lineup screen.

A7.4 Additional Gameplay Rules (Online Elimination and Live Finals)

Onside Kicks: Onside kicks are not allowed in the first half. A Competitor may attempt an onside kick at any time in the 2nd half.

Excessive Offsides: Neither the offense nor defense should purposefully go offsides with the intent of delaying the game nor exhibiting unsportsmanlike conduct. Intent is at the sole discretion of the tournament administration.

Improper Audibles: Competitors may not audible out of the QB Kneel, Wildcat, Field Goal, or Punt formations.

A7.5 Glitches

Any attempt to glitch the game in order to gain an advantage is prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to the following situations:

Any offsides glitch.

Intentionally slowing down a defense at the line of scrimmage to cause an offsides penalty.

Procedure After a Glitch Penalty: In the event that a tournament administrator determines that a penalty was caused by an unauthorized glitch, one or more of the following actions will be taken to return the game to a fair state depending on the result of the play. All Competitors will be given guidance on how to handle penalties once they have advanced to the Online Elimination phases of the tournament.

If the ball wasn’t advanced by the offense OR the result of the play was in favor of the defense (turnover, sack, defensive TD), then the offense will be forced to decline the penalty (in the end, the penalty for a glitch is a loss of down).

If the ball was advanced by the offense, then the offense will be forced to take penalties until they are equal or behind the line of scrimmage at the start of the play where they intentionally glitched (in the end, the penalty for a glitch is a loss of down).