Rovers Morning Glory

MORNINGS : 6-11a (mon-fri)
Rover’s Morning Glory is a syndicated radio morning show based in Cleveland, OH with an affiliate in Rochester, NY. The show is hosted by Rover, with co-hosts Duji and Dieter contributing social commentary on a range of topics consisting of current events, pop culture, politics, and cast member’s personal stories. Rover is the ring leader of the crew with Duji doing the news with her segment called “The Shizzy”, while Dieter is a steroid-infused jock who every guy loves or hates.
Rover’s Morning Glory airs Monday – Friday from 6:00 – 11:00 am EST.
WWW.ROVERADIO.COM
CONNECT WITH THE CREW ON TWITTER:
6 Comments
How do I call morning glory
1-866-YO-ROVER
This is Bill tell Jeffery there is Warplane museum 25 min. South of Rochester. The National Warplane Museum. Focus on world war 2 planes B-17 c-47 etc we will be there Saturday all day have him stop by he can call me @ 585-704-5299 Bill
idio psychopathic urinary tract disease. My cat adopted from lolli pop developed the same symptoms when she turned one year. She would pee on our dog’s bed every time we had other dogs visit. Caring for cats diagnosed it & gave us glucosamine chondroitin. We isolated her in the bathroom for a week or 2. She stopped peeing. Also gave lots of water. It all cured it. When other dogs come over she stays in the bathroom by herself.
Hey there,
my name is Chris and I´m living in Germany. I´m working with adults with menatl diseases…we all have demons in our soul! Some are good and some are bad….not more! One thing, tell an alcohoolic not to drink….and a smoker not to smoke….
But mental diseases are demons out of control…you can only calm them down with chemics….and people that care for you!
With kind regards
Yours Chris
Yo Rover you still training??????????if not I got an event for you and company ??? If this Coronavirus find a cure by June The 5k or walk its here in Rochester New York represents all federal, military personnel The 5k and walk Is SSGT JAVIER ORTIS June 20 / 2020 seneca park 2222 ST Paul Street Rochester NY 14621 note anybody who like to walk or jog and run later RJG