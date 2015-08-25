Rovers Morning Glory

  • search
Rover’s Morning Glory is a syndicated radio morning show based in Cleveland, OH with an affiliate in Rochester, NY.  The show is hosted by Rover, with co-hosts Duji and Dieter contributing social commentary on a range of topics consisting of current events, pop culture, politics, and cast member’s personal stories.  Rover is the ring leader of the crew with Duji doing the news with her segment called “The Shizzy”, while Dieter is a steroid-infused jock who every guy loves or hates.
Rover’s Morning Glory airs Monday – Friday from 6:00 – 11:00 am EST.

