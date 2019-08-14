What is Super City 2019?

Super City will take place on August 23rd and 24th and will be a truly inclusive pop culture event. Our events and activities are spread out throughout downtown Rochester, NY with our HQ on Anson Place!

Our mission is to breakout of the classic convention-style event and flood the streets with pop culture, enthusiasts, and activities that highlight our great city.

Your mission, (if you choose to accept it) is to grab your friends. Grab your family. Get dressed-up as your favorite comic, anime, video game, cartoon, sci-fi, or other pop culture character, have some fun, and make history.

FRIDAY AUGUST 23RD

PLEASE ARRIVE @ 7:30PM POP ROC 337 East Ave

LAST CHECK-IN @ 8:30PM

Super City Saturday [August 24th]

It’s time to do something really SUPER! The 1st Annual Super City Rochester is a multi-venue, multi-verse of pop culture events! Centered throughout the City of Rochester, it’s truly fun for everyone! Bring your family, friends, and pets, too!

Geek Comedy Hour/Superhero Roast

Valley Cadillac Building | 2:30 – 3:30 pm

Super Comics (comedians, not the books) Malcolm Whitfield, Chris Thompson, Chris Hasenauer & Guests will be bringing one funny hour of jokes via Cosplay Battle Roast.

Comedians will dress as their favorite Cosplay characters to battle it out until only one remains “Rochester’s Super City Roast Battle Champion”.