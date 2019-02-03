TAILS OF HOPE TELETHON 2019

Help give hope. Your donation saves the lives of homeless and abused pets in our community!

Tune in to the Tails of Hope Telethon on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Watch as we broadcast live from Eastview Mall on 13WHAM ABC, CW Rochester and 13wham.com , to help raise funds for Rochester’s pets in need.

Tune in, donate, and see how your support saves lives!

The six-hour event showcases the diverse and meaningful work made possible only with your support: lifesaving veterinary care, heartfelt pet adoptions, critical humane law enforcement investigations, and far-reaching community services.

Your support is critical! Your donations provide food, shelter, veterinary services, and other forms of compassionate care for hundreds of pets every day. You can make hope possible for thousands of pets in need.