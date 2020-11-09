Tampa Bay Bucs get Crushed in Antonio Brown’s First Game and the Memes are A++

We don’t need to share the back story of the Antonio Brown saga, we’ll just skip ahead.

After not playing after serving an 8 game suspension, last night was AB’s first game with his new team and BFF Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It did not go well, they lost to the New Orleans Saints 38-3.

When news hit of AB signing with Tampa Bay, many people rushed to considering them the favorites to win the Super Bowl. After last night’s blow out loss, the memes were amazing.

We never miss an opp to laugh at anything relevant to Tom Brady, so here is the meme dump.

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are going to have an awkward ride home after this game. ? — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) November 9, 2020

Antonio Brown lacing them up for his first game back… pic.twitter.com/Sah1z3DXXk — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 8, 2020

The media: The Bucs got Antonio Brown so now they’re unbeatable Reality:

pic.twitter.com/x4Mbu0PhmV — AC (@ACinthe715) November 9, 2020

Antonio Brown outside Tom and Gisele’s room later tonight pic.twitter.com/vqSQZMqHQy — Noah / Cornell Powell for Heisman (@PrimeKorver26) November 9, 2020

Antonio Brown after destroying yet another locker room pic.twitter.com/uSCPmqrHXo — Garrett Gilbert Fan Acc. (2-7) (@MFFL1998) November 9, 2020

“Join us if you want to win a super bowl”

Antonio Brown after the game last night pic.twitter.com/pWq1fjucBj — Austin G (@gucci_gray96) November 9, 2020

Antonio Brown to the Buccaneers at halftime pic.twitter.com/QlpxlWtYYV — Ry? (@NinjaBands) November 9, 2020

Antonio Brown after catching a random pass while being down by 31 pic.twitter.com/B01qshJXFB — MF ?? ? ? (@GOATED__MF) November 9, 2020