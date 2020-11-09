  • search
Tampa Bay Bucs get Crushed in Antonio Brown’s First Game and the Memes are A++

We don’t need to share the back story of the Antonio Brown saga, we’ll just skip ahead.

After not playing after serving an 8 game suspension, last night was AB’s first game with his new team and BFF Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It did not go well, they lost to the New Orleans Saints 38-3.

When news hit of AB signing with Tampa Bay, many people rushed to considering them the favorites to win the Super Bowl. After last night’s blow out loss, the memes were amazing.

We never miss an opp to laugh at anything relevant to Tom Brady, so here is the meme dump.

 

