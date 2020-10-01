Tampa Bay Lightning Players Ignore Social Distancing Rules, Let Fans Drink Out of Stanley Cup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup the other day beating the Dallas Stars in the Bubble Hockey tournament (thanks Covid).
Upon returning to Tampa with the Cup, they had a boat parade where they let fans drink from the cup. Definitely not Covid friendly.
Victor Hedman, on a boat, drinking from the Stanley Cup before Lightning boat parade. Sorry/not sorry on the language … pic.twitter.com/JfbAFxFRS6
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 30, 2020
@gregauman
— Doouglas (@Douglas_Jr2) September 30, 2020
Not only players get to drink from the Cup pic.twitter.com/NYcOk5wLoV
— Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) September 30, 2020
It’s Clear That The State Of Florida Does Not Give A Damn About Anything Let Alone Covid!!!
Holy Hell https://t.co/KUy0B7AS4q
— JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) October 1, 2020
This is truly frightening
Seriously @TBLightning do you want to try to defend your title next year?!
COVID doesn’t discriminate.
It infects anyone & everyone it can.
Not impressed @NHL ? https://t.co/QODRWAt4Xs
— TrueNorth (@StrongFree67) October 1, 2020