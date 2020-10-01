Tampa Bay Lightning Players Ignore Social Distancing Rules, Let Fans Drink Out of Stanley Cup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup the other day beating the Dallas Stars in the Bubble Hockey tournament (thanks Covid).

Upon returning to Tampa with the Cup, they had a boat parade where they let fans drink from the cup. Definitely not Covid friendly.

Victor Hedman, on a boat, drinking from the Stanley Cup before Lightning boat parade. Sorry/not sorry on the language … pic.twitter.com/JfbAFxFRS6 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 30, 2020

Not only players get to drink from the Cup pic.twitter.com/NYcOk5wLoV — Diana C. Nearhos (@dianacnearhos) September 30, 2020

It’s Clear That The State Of Florida Does Not Give A Damn About Anything Let Alone Covid!!! Holy Hell https://t.co/KUy0B7AS4q — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) October 1, 2020