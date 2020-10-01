The Borat Sequel now has an official trailer.

This has been a rumor for a few weeks now, that Sasha Baron Cohen has been secretly filming a sequel to 2006’s Borat which was a huge hit. The sequel which will drop on Amazon Prime Video October 23rd, is coincidentally scheduled just before the election?

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (Yes actual title) put Cohen in such extreme situations that he reportedly had to wear a bullet proof vest twice during filming. As you can see in the trailer below, he got some high profile Politicians in this film, including VP Mike Pence.