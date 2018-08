August 22 – September 3, 2018

The Great New York State Fair is back! More than one million people experience this affordable, 13-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment and great fun. The New York State Fair’s 173nd edition will showcase thousands of animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides and dozens of big-name entertainers… all just a short trip from wherever you live!