The top 35 scariest movies, ranked by how much it affects viewers heart rate

A new study the “Science of Scare” project tracked the heart rates of 50 random viewers watching over 100 hours of scary movies, to determine which movies are scientifically the scariest. Here are the top 35

Sinister Insidious The Conjuring Hereditary Paranormal Activity It Follows The Conjuring 2 The Babadook The Descent The Visit The Ring A Quiet Place A Nightmare on Elm Street Halloween The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 28 Days Later The Exorcist Hush It Scream The Grudge The Witch The Blair Witch Project Alien The Thing Poltergeist Annabelle Friday the 13th The Orphanage Dark Skies Wolf Creek The Omen The Shining Get Out Audition