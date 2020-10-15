  • search
Home
On Air
Zone Blog

There is nothing more 90’s than the Brooklyn Nets new alternate jerseys.

Who remembers watching practically every NJ/NY sport team back in the day on Sportschannel on Time Warner Cable (Just me?)

Back in the 90’s the New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets) took risks and experimented with different jersey styles, like tie dye jerseys.

Now with each team having a City Edition alternate jersey, the Brooklyn Nets are paying homage to the classic 90’s style tie dye jerseys.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

From Jersey to Brooklyn and back again.

A post shared by Brooklyn Nets (@brooklynnets) on

Related posts