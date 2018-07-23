Trevor Noah | Gentlemen’s Club Giveaway

TREVOR NOAH

Seneca Niagara Events Center

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2018

Award-winning comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is coming to Seneca Niagara.

Noah was one of the most successful comedians in South Africa when he was introduced to the U.S. in 2014 on The Daily Show. Since then, Trevor Noah has done many stand-up performances, hosted numerous television shows and so much more. In November 2016, Trevor released his first book Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which was an instant New York Times bestseller, and has several comedy specials available on Netflix.

So, get ready to laugh with stand-up comedian, best-selling author, and talk show host Trevor Noah, live at the Seneca Niagara Event Center on October 6. Get your tickets before they sell out. You won’t want to miss this show.