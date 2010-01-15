Contact Us

Have a question about 94.1 The Zone? Email our programming department here.
We accept new music submissions, via CD at the address below:
WZNE Programming
28 East Main Street, 8th Floor
Rochester, NY 14614
Local Band? Submit your ZONE GROWN MUSIC HERE
- General questions – (585) 399-5700
- Program Director – Violet by phone at (585) 399-5825 or by email
- General Manger – Mike Ninnie by phone at (585) 399-5731 or by email
- Marketing Director – Zack Schaefer by phone at (585) 399-5795 or by email
If you are interested in advertising with 94.1 The Zone, please contact:
- Director of Sales: Laurie Zsedely by phone at (585) 399-5771 or by email
Address of Stephens Media Group and 94.1 The Zone:
28 East Main Street – 8th Floor
Rochester, NY 14614
Traveling East on 490
- Take Plymouth Avenue Exit
- Take Right onto Plymouth Avenue
- Take Next Left onto Church Street
- Take Immediate Right onto State Street
- The Crossroads Municipal Parking will be on Your Left (straight down Corinthian St)
Traveling West on 490
- Follow I-490 West to Clinton Avenue Exit
- Proceed to the third light, Turn Left onto Broad Street
- Proceed to the third light, Turn Right onto Exchange Street
- The Crossroads Municipal Parking Garage is two blocks down on the Right Hand Side (straight down Corinthian St)
Directions Heading North on I-390
- Exit to Rochester I-490 East
- Follow I-490 East to Plymouth Avenue Exit (Exit 13)
- Turn Right onto Plymouth Avenue
- Left onto Church Street
- Turn Right onto State Street
- The Crossroads Municipal Parking Garage is on the Left hand side (straight down Corinthian St)
Parking is available behind the building on Corinthian St at the Crossroads Municipal Parking Garage (first 30 minutes is free of charge)
No prize will be distributed without a copy of your license or another form of photo identification.
Comments
Hey! Just wondering if there are still $20 tickets available for Rover’s Holiday Hangover? I’ve tried calling Oxfords and House of Guitars, but…it’s Christmas…so I’m assuming they’re closed haha! I remember hearing that they’d be $20 “through Christmas” and was just wondering if I’d still be able to get them somewhere! Thanks
They were $20 through christmas
You guys announced the ps4 winner yet?
Not yet. Still have time to enter!
Hey has anyone called in about how much the station has been cutting out lately?
I thought maybe my sound system was getting ready to shit the bed.
But today I heard it happening in my truck.
It really is very annoying.
If it matters its on the West side of Rochester
Thanks.
Keep up the great tunes!!!!!
Can you avoid service charges picking up Rovers Holiday hangover tickets at Aarons alley, the HOG, or JDOxfords?
I believe each ticket outlet has their own service charges which vary. The Zone sells service charge free tickets at ever WZNE event (I.E. Oxfords on Friday Nights & our Thursday Night Happy Hours with Mich Ultra)
