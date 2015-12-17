Shane’s Top 10 Albums of 2015

Been a decent year of music in 2015. Here are my Top 10 favorite albums.
I put these year end lists out to:
- Plug my favorite artists
- Turn people onto good music they may have missed &
- Receive hate mail telling me what albums I have missed
Direct all your messages and tell me what to check out at Shane@TheZone941.com
Here’s to 2016! May it be the year we all get our shit together but probably not.
Happy Holidays <3s Shane
10. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
‘Paper Mâché Dream Balloon’
9. Sleater-Kinney
‘No Cities to Love’
8. Mac DeMarco
‘Another One’
7. Mute Math
‘Vitals’
6. Alabama Shakes
‘Sound and Color’
5. Kendrick Lamar
‘To Pimp a Butterfly’
4. The Arcs
‘Yours, Dreamily’
3. Twenty One Pilots
‘ Blurryface ‘
2. Courtney Barnett
‘Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit’
1. Tame Impala
‘Currents’
