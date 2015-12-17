You are here: Home / Uncategorized / Shane’s Top 10 Albums of 2015

Shane’s Top 10 Albums of 2015

December 17, 2015

Shanes-Top-Albums

Been a decent year of music in 2015. Here are my Top 10 favorite albums.

I put these year end lists out to:

  1. Plug my favorite artists
  2. Turn people onto good music they may have missed &
  3. Receive hate mail telling me what albums I have missed

Direct all your messages and tell me what to check out at Shane@TheZone941.com

Here’s to 2016! May it be the year we all get our shit together but probably not.

Happy Holidays <3s Shane

10. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

‘Paper Mâché Dream Balloon’

 

9. Sleater-Kinney

‘No Cities to Love’

 

8. Mac DeMarco

‘Another One’

 

7. Mute Math

‘Vitals’

6. Alabama Shakes

‘Sound and Color’

 

5. Kendrick Lamar

‘To Pimp a Butterfly’

 

4. The Arcs

‘Yours, Dreamily’

 

3. Twenty One Pilots

‘ Blurryface ‘

 

2. Courtney Barnett

‘Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit’

 

1. Tame Impala

‘Currents’

 

