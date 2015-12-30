Shane’s Top 10 List of “Top 10 Lists of 2015” of 2015
2015 is almost done and everyone is releasing their Top 10 lists but no one has released their Top 10 Top 10 lists of 2015… UNTIL NOW! Lists were judged by Shane of The Gentlemen’s Club based on several categories including: style, headline, taste, mouthfeel, font, colors, load speed, number of pop-up advertisements, length, width, girth, content, author’s name, and several other undisclosed categories. Have a great 2016! I hope it’s in your Top 10 years of the past decade!
10. Top 10 Weed Memes of 2015 – High Times
9. Top 10 space events of 2015 – Science Alert
8. J.K. Rowling’s 10 Biggest Harry Potter Revelations – TIME
7. 10 Best Creatine Supplments of 2015 – BodyBuilding.com
6. FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives – Crimesider
5. Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts of 2015 – Virginia Association of Museums
4. The Top 10 Cryptocurrency Research Papers of 2015 – CoinDesk
3. 10 Best Dinosaur Discoveries of 2015 – Discovery
2. Top 10 Mayo Clinic Facebook Posts in 2015 – Mayo Clinic
1. Top 10 Penis Stories Of 2015 (NSFW) – Huffington Post
