Shane’s Top 10 List of “Top 10 Lists of 2015” of 2015

2015 is almost done and everyone is releasing their Top 10 lists but no one has released their Top 10 Top 10 lists of 2015… UNTIL NOW! Lists were judged by Shane of The Gentlemen’s Club based on several categories including: style, headline, taste, mouthfeel, font, colors, load speed, number of pop-up advertisements, length, width, girth, content, author’s name, and several other undisclosed categories. Have a great 2016! I hope it’s in your Top 10 years of the past decade!