VIDEO: Mike Tyson slurs speech, and almost falls asleep during live interview.

Remember this video from May when we all saw a 50+ year old Mike Tyson, and was like “Oh damn, he’s back”
“I’M BACK.” – The Baddest Man on the Planet ?
(via @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/kE2ug8waOe
— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 11, 2020
Well, his latest live interview with a morning show in Britain is making us say, “WTF happened to Iron Mike?”
What is going on with Mike Tyson? Tired, Punch Drunk or too much Charlie? ? pic.twitter.com/PgzhQedoEa
— Clara Welch (@ClaraWSparkles) October 13, 2020