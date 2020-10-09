  • search
Home
On Air
Zone Blog

VIDEO: Tom Brady lost track of downs, cost his team the game.

Mental lapses are common in sports, for most average Joes. But when you are considered the Greatest QB of all time, it’s rare.

It happened last night to Tom Brady. Throwing the ball on a 4th and 5 Brady’s pass was incomplete, and the turn over on downs meant the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the game, but Tom thought it was 3rd down, and was visibly confused.

Such a mental gaffe reminded me of this from the 1993 NCAA Basketball Championship, obvisouly this one had to sting more. Chris Webber was never able to live this down, for the rest of his career.

Related posts