VIDEO: Tom Brady lost track of downs, cost his team the game.

Mental lapses are common in sports, for most average Joes. But when you are considered the Greatest QB of all time, it’s rare.

It happened last night to Tom Brady. Throwing the ball on a 4th and 5 Brady’s pass was incomplete, and the turn over on downs meant the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the game, but Tom thought it was 3rd down, and was visibly confused.

Tom Brady after 4th down “What down?” pic.twitter.com/GPTqOJfWfQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady thought it was 3rd down after a 4th down incompletion ended the game for Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/YF25w3rU3Y — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2020

Such a mental gaffe reminded me of this from the 1993 NCAA Basketball Championship, obvisouly this one had to sting more. Chris Webber was never able to live this down, for the rest of his career.