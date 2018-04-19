Vino at the Casino!
Batavia Downs & Hotel – April 28, 2018
Join the Celebration!
Wine tastings and sales at the Batavia Downs & Hotel with the Niagara Wine Trail wineries.
Choose either the afternoon (12 pm-4 pm) OR evening (5 pm-9 pm) session.
Each Ticket Includes:
– Wine samples from participating wineries during one session.
– A keepsake wine glass.
– $15 Free Play from Batavia Downs
– Coupons for discounts on wine purchases.
– Cheese & fruit platters for light snacking (Casino restaurants open for dining)
– Wine Purchase Check Service