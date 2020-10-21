Viral Fleetwood Mac Tik Tok video star gets a mural in San Fran

Photo: KeeneVisions
Nathan Apodaca aka @420dogface208 on Tik Tok who has not only gone viral with his video of him skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while drinking cranberry juice, it got him a free truck from Ocean Spray, and even helped drive the 44 year old song back up the charts.
Now, Apodaca has his own mural in San Francisco
You’ve seen the video of @doggface208 longboarding to Fleetwood Mac.
Now, you can see a mural of TikTok star Nathan Apodaca in the Lower Haight, on the boarded-up windows of the CVS located at the corner of Haight and Fillmore.https://t.co/sSOEZ4PzEP
