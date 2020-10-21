  • search
Viral Fleetwood Mac Tik Tok video star gets a mural in San Fran

Photo: KeeneVisions

 

Nathan Apodaca aka @420dogface208 on Tik Tok who has not only gone viral with his video of him skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while drinking cranberry juice, it got him a free truck from Ocean Spray, and even helped drive the 44 year old song back up the charts.

Now, Apodaca has his own mural in San Francisco

 

 

