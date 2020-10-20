Voting times and locations in Monroe County

Early Voting Dates & Times for the November 3, General Election:
- Saturday, October 24, 2020 – 9am-3pm
- Sunday, October 25, 2020 – 9am-3pm
- Monday, October 26, 2020 – 9am-5pm
- Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – 11am-8pm
- Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – 9am-5pm
- Thursday, October 29, 2020 – 11am-8pm
- Friday, October 30, 2020 – 9am-5pm
- Saturday, October 31, 2020 – 9am-3pm
- Sunday, November 1, 2020 – 9am-3pm
Early Voting Locations that will be open each date and time listed above:
- David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605
- City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604
- Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
- Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
- SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620
- Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624
- North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
- Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
- Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617
- Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526
- Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450
- Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580