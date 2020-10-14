Watkins Glen and Schuyler County

Something Special at Every Turn

Wine, waterfalls, and Watkins! One thing that has not been canceled this year is NATURE … from the rolling vineyard hills to scenic Seneca Lake and picturesque waterfalls.

Waterfalls: Schuyler County is home to over 25 waterfalls, including several flowing through the rock formations of Watkins Glen State Park

Hiking: Thorough the Watkins Glen State Park and Finger Lakes National Forest, as well as along the Finger Lakes Trail

Hiking: Thorough the Watkins Glen State Park and Finger Lakes National Forest, as well as along the Finger Lakes Trail Seneca Lake Wine Trail and craft beverage producers: Home to 31wineries in the heart of the Finger Lakes

Seneca Lake Wine Trail and craft beverage producers: Home to 31wineries in the heart of the Finger Lakes

Agritourism booms in Schuyler County with creameries, farms, orchards, and horseback riding

For more info, reach out below!

https://www.watkinsglenchamber.com

michael@watkinsglenchamber.com

(Office) 607-535-4300 (Cell) 585-721-6032