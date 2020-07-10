We Need a Miracle Cruise – Colonial Belle Cruise

Thursday, July 30th, 2020 | 6:30 – 9:30 PM

2020 has been a long strange trip already….Now we need a miracle. The Record Archive and Aarons Alley presents the We Need a Miracle Cruise on the Colonial Belle!

Enjoy a three-hour cruise on the Erie Canal with live dead tunes by members of ROC’s favorite Grateful Dead Cover Band Into the Now! Grab a vintage dead tie-dye and win other groovy prizes! Plus dinner from Lorraine’s Food Factory!

Check out all the Colonial Belle’s NEW Safety Measures at https://tinyurl.com/colonial-belle