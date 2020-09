WALLOWS EMBARK ON A VIRTUAL WORLD TOUR- 4 NIGHTS OF UNIQUE SHOWS

FILMED AT LA’S THE ROXY THEATRE

94.1 The Zone has 5 passes to give away to this virtual show. Each winner qualifies for the grand prize of a Virtual Meet & Greet with Wallows!

If you’d like to purchase tix and watch via Nocap click here WALLOWS.NOCAPSHOWS.COM

Band also asks fans to recreate Drew Kirsch-directed “Are You Bored Yet?” music video – SUBMIT YOUR VIDEO HERE

