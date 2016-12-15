You are here: Home / Win Stuff / Michelob ULTRA® Winner’s Choice: WIN A SKI OR GOLF GETAWAY!

Michelob ULTRA® Winner’s Choice: WIN A SKI OR GOLF GETAWAY!

December 15, 2016

Michelob ULTRA® Winner’s Choice

WIN A GOLF GETAWAY OR A SKI TRIP

 94.1 The Zone will be out partying with Mich Ultra every Thursday Night with your chance to either get out of the cold or get out and enjoy it!

Every night we’re giving away Ski Lift Passes, Braemar Golf Course Passes, Zone Prizes and qualifying you weekend warriors for a choice of either a SKI or GOLF GETAWAY!

WHERE TO FIND US

Thursday, 12/22:

6pm Distillery Victor
7:30pm Distillery Greece

Thursday, 12/29:

5pm TR Noonans
7pm Otter Lodge

Thursday, 1/5:

6pm Fireside
7:30pm Otter Lodge

Thursday, 1/12:

5pm Filling Station
6:30pm Shooters

Thursday, 1/19:

6pm Distillery Mt Hope
7:30pm Distillery Henrietta

Thursday, 1/26:

6pm Distillery Victor
7:30pm Distillery Greece

Thursday, 2/2:

5pm Dribbles
6:15pm Fireside

Thursday, 2/9:

5pm Filling Station
6:30pm TR Noonans

Thursday, 2/16:

6pm Distillery Mt Hope
7:30pm Distillery Henrietta

GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY PARTY

Thursday, February 2nd

DISTILLERY MT HOPE 6-8pm

BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

