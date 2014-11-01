You are here: Home / Win Stuff / 94.1 The Zone’s Music Survey

94.1 The Zone’s Music Survey

November 1, 2014 By 9 Comments

It’s 94.1 The Zone’s Music Survey. 

WIN A 2016 Samsung 40″ 1080p LED TV

 

Here’s your chance to tell us what you think about the
music that we play on the Zone.

    1. Ryan hamlin says:
      August 11, 2015 at 10:23 am

      Music is great, I’m a long time listener. I appreciate all your hard work and thanks for everything.

    2. Michael Hovey says:
      October 22, 2015 at 11:58 am

      Good variations, there are a couple songs you hear twice within a couple hr period but other than that, great job!!!

    3. Jacob Carder says:
      January 12, 2016 at 2:42 pm

      When is the winner announced for the PS4?

    4. scott says:
      January 14, 2016 at 11:43 am

      We usually do the drawing near the end of the month. We will send you a message if you’re the winner!

    5. Diane Skowronski-Labonte says:
      April 15, 2016 at 2:05 pm

      I’ve loved this station for years. I would appreciate it if you’d realize your demographics aren’t limited to only under 30.

    6. scott says:
      April 18, 2016 at 9:07 am

      Absolutely! Thanks for listening! The music survey is the perfect place to let us know what you like/dislike.

    7. Monica says:
      July 24, 2016 at 4:03 pm

      Great music selection! I can always count on you guys to not be playing the same three songs on repeat. I love when you guys play Red Hot Chili Peppers and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Keep it up!

    8. Jennifer says:
      September 21, 2016 at 8:03 am

      Love this station! You guys rock ?

    9. Jennifer says:
      September 21, 2016 at 8:04 am

      Typos ugh! You rock! Keep playing my favorite songs

