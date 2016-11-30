You are here: Home / Win Stuff / The Guitar of the Month!

The Guitar of the Month!

November 30, 2016 By 14 Comments

THIS MONTH’S GUITAR IS SIGNED BY:

GREENDAY

gom-green-day

Fill out the form below for your chance to win!

DOUBLE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING BY CHECKING THE GUITAR OUT ON DISPLAY

AND ENTERING TO WIN AT THE GREAT HOUSE OF GUITARS

TRIPLE YOUR CHANCE AT WINNING BY TAKING THE ZONE’S MUSIC SURVEY

Guitar of the Month

  • Must be at least 18 years of age to enter
    Comments

    1. clarissa says:
      September 19, 2015 at 1:48 pm

      Ahhhh! I hope I win!

    2. Timothy Marciniak says:
      October 20, 2015 at 3:34 pm

      Would love to win this awesome guitar!!!

    3. Bryan Frattare says:
      October 23, 2015 at 1:58 pm

      I NEED THIS GUITAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    4. Claire Monnier says:
      November 12, 2015 at 11:09 am

      Favorite. Band. Ever.

      All I gotta say to this guitar is “I WANNA BE YOURS”.

      Good luck everyone!

    5. Tommy Mach says:
      November 17, 2015 at 9:52 am

      I have been entering this contest religiously, I really don’t think anyone ever wins it.

    6. scott says:
      November 17, 2015 at 11:10 am

      We promise that someone wins every month. You could always double your chances of winning by entering online and at the Great House of Guitars. Good luck!

    7. Jose says:
      November 20, 2015 at 1:23 am

      Life can’t get any better by winning a sweet guitar by a band that rocks and a station at rules THE ZONE!

    8. Erika McGuire says:
      February 8, 2016 at 10:14 am

      LOVE the Zone!!

    9. danny stockwell says:
      May 7, 2016 at 11:24 am

      Winning that particular guitar would be mind-blowing However; listening to The Zone 94.1 makes me an instant winner and that still blows my mind!

    10. Teresa king says:
      June 3, 2016 at 3:44 pm

      Would love to win this for my boyfriend..He’s a big fan

    11. Tommy Mach says:
      June 13, 2016 at 7:38 am

      My daughter is the biggest Chevelle fan. This would be huge if I could win this for her. It would rank right up there, like when she got to meet them at Bonzai 2014. I would do anything for that kiddo and this would definitely win father of the year.

    12. Ricky says:
      June 25, 2016 at 5:52 pm

      Chevelle is definitely one of the greatest bands ever, I hope I win this guitar.

    13. deanna petruzzo says:
      July 22, 2016 at 1:13 pm

      My boyfriend is a huge fan and this would be an amazing surprise!!!!

    14. Jack L. Rathbun says:
      November 2, 2016 at 3:11 pm

      Seen Greenday three times and they put on a great show. Love their songs.

    *