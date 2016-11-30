You are here: Home / Win Stuff / The Guitar of the Month!

The Guitar of the Month!

November 30, 2016 By 14 Comments

THIS MONTH’S GUITAR IS SIGNED BY:

SWITCHFOOT

Fill out the form below for your chance to win!

Guitar of the Month

  • Must be at least 18 years of age to enter
    Filed Under: Win Stuff

    Comments

    1. clarissa says:
      September 19, 2015 at 1:48 pm

      Ahhhh! I hope I win!

    2. Timothy Marciniak says:
      October 20, 2015 at 3:34 pm

      Would love to win this awesome guitar!!!

    3. Bryan Frattare says:
      October 23, 2015 at 1:58 pm

      I NEED THIS GUITAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    4. Claire Monnier says:
      November 12, 2015 at 11:09 am

      Favorite. Band. Ever.

      All I gotta say to this guitar is “I WANNA BE YOURS”.

      Good luck everyone!

    5. Tommy Mach says:
      November 17, 2015 at 9:52 am

      I have been entering this contest religiously, I really don’t think anyone ever wins it.

    6. scott says:
      November 17, 2015 at 11:10 am

      We promise that someone wins every month. You could always double your chances of winning by entering online and at the Great House of Guitars. Good luck!

    7. Jose says:
      November 20, 2015 at 1:23 am

      Life can’t get any better by winning a sweet guitar by a band that rocks and a station at rules THE ZONE!

    8. Erika McGuire says:
      February 8, 2016 at 10:14 am

      LOVE the Zone!!

    9. danny stockwell says:
      May 7, 2016 at 11:24 am

      Winning that particular guitar would be mind-blowing However; listening to The Zone 94.1 makes me an instant winner and that still blows my mind!

    10. Teresa king says:
      June 3, 2016 at 3:44 pm

      Would love to win this for my boyfriend..He’s a big fan

    11. Tommy Mach says:
      June 13, 2016 at 7:38 am

      My daughter is the biggest Chevelle fan. This would be huge if I could win this for her. It would rank right up there, like when she got to meet them at Bonzai 2014. I would do anything for that kiddo and this would definitely win father of the year.

    12. Ricky says:
      June 25, 2016 at 5:52 pm

      Chevelle is definitely one of the greatest bands ever, I hope I win this guitar.

    13. deanna petruzzo says:
      July 22, 2016 at 1:13 pm

      My boyfriend is a huge fan and this would be an amazing surprise!!!!

    14. Jack L. Rathbun says:
      November 2, 2016 at 3:11 pm

      Seen Greenday three times and they put on a great show. Love their songs.

    Leave a Comment without using Facebook

    *