WWE LIVE | Text To WIN Week

WWE VIP EXPERIENCE PRESENTS:

WWE LIVE
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:30pm
Blue Cross Arena – Rochester, NY
#WWERochesterNY

WWE LIVE returns to the Blue Cross Arena!

Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs Tag Team Champions The Bar!

Braun Strowman vs Elias!

See all your favorite WWE Superstars in action including:

Finn Balor
Matt Hardy
Bray Wyatt
Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss
2018 Royal Rumble Winner Asuka

Ticket Information: Tickets available at the box office, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000

** Tickets On Sale Friday, March 2, 2018 at 10AM **

