WWE VIP EXPERIENCE PRESENTS:
WWE LIVE
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:30pm
Blue Cross Arena – Rochester, NY
#WWERochesterNY
WWE LIVE returns to the Blue Cross Arena!
Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs Tag Team Champions The Bar!
Braun Strowman vs Elias!
See all your favorite WWE Superstars in action including:
Finn Balor
Matt Hardy
Bray Wyatt
Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss
2018 Royal Rumble Winner Asuka
Ticket Information: Tickets available at the box office, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000
** Tickets On Sale Friday, March 2, 2018 at 10AM **