  • search
Home
Featured

WWE LIVE | TEXT TO WIN

WWE Live

WWE LIVE

Blue Cross Arena

Sunday, August 26

Tickets for this live event go on sale Friday, July 13 and will feature the Superstars of Monday Night Raw®   

All tickets purchased for the original event date (Saturday April 28) will be honored on August 26th.

Fans that can no longer attend the event will receive a full refund at their point of purchase.**

WWE LIVE returns to the Blue Cross Arena! 

Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs Tag Team Champions The Bar! 

Braun Strowman vs Elias! 

 

See all your favorite WWE Superstars in action including:

 Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, 2018 Royal Rumble Winner Asuka And Many More!

 

Related posts