Around Town

WWE LIVE: Road to Wrestlemania

TICKETS ON SALE DECEMBER 14 AT 10AM AND START AT $15!
WWE VIP Experience Presents

WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania

Blue Cross Arena | Saturday, March 9, 2019 7:30PM

WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA comes to Rochester!

Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose!
~ Intercontinental Championship Match ~

Rhonda Rousey vs Nia Jax w/Tamina!
~ Women’s Championship Match ~

Finn Balor and Elias vs Drew McIntyre and the All Mighty Bobby Lashley!

See your favorite WWE Superstars including:

Baron Corbin
Dolph Ziggler
Sasha Banks
Bayley

…and many more!
Card is subject to change

Tickets available at the Blue Cross Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com

